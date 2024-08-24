AGL Energy Limited (AGL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.35 on September 23rd

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from AGL Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.23.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About AGL Energy
