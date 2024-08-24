Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 7,074 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $231,630.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

