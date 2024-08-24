Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 7,074 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $231,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

