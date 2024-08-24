Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.99 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,775,815 shares of company stock worth $898,106,015. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

