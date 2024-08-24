Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 964.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 437,345 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 315,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,389,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

