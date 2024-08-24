Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.31 and last traded at $180.82. 11,721,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 43,024,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

