American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Holdings Raised by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Slagle Financial LLC owned approximately 2.60% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDG. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $227.63 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

