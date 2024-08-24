American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 55,152 shares.The stock last traded at $88.09 and had previously closed at $87.52.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $963.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
