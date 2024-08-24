American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 96,567 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.