American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $15,788,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.