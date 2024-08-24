American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

