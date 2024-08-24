American Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 255,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,534.4% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 2,334,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

