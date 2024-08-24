American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

