American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,531 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 5.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.14. 354,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,668. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.95.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.