American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,378 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 102,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.1 %

DAL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 6,010,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,022. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

