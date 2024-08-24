American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. 159,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $104.27.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

