American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,682 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 314,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. 319,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $65.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.