Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Amgen by 55.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,234. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.