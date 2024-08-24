Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 1.91% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 18,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.