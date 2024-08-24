Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.75. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 14,026 shares changing hands.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

