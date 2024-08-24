Analyzing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advantest and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 14.65% 18.20% 11.61% Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.37 billion 9.72 $429.80 million $0.58 76.53 Transphorm $18.76 million 16.85 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.39

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats Transphorm on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

