Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.32

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

