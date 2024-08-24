Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

AMAT stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $202.67. 5,296,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.