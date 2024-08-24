ArbDoge AI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.38 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. ArbDoge AI has a market capitalization of $53.38 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArbDoge AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00251022 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $6,006,653.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbDoge AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbDoge AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.