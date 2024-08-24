ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 6.1 %

ABIO stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ARCA biopharma

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,681,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.