Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $72.82 million and $5.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

