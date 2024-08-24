Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.27 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $71.84 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

