Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,658 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7,714.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 6.0 %

GRBK traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. 451,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,934. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.