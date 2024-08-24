Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 478,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

