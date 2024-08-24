Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.78 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000872 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001465 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,000,052 coins and its circulating supply is 183,000,070 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

