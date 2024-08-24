ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.75.

Get ATCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACO.X

ATCO Price Performance

Insider Activity at ATCO

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.25.

In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.