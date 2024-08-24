ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.76

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.76 and last traded at C$44.69, with a volume of 48388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.35.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

