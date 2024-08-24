Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,951 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares makes up 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.51% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 493,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

