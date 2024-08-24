Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 67,481 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,626,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509,717 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 645,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

