Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 9,704 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $377,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 947,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.01. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

