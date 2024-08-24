Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 133.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

MA traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $466.44. 1,986,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.73 and its 200-day moving average is $458.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,441,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,935,718,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,441,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,935,718,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock valued at $782,773,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

