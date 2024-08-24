Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 72,966 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 214.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,966 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $119.47. 4,523,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

