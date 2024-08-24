Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.11 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $91,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. 1,915,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

