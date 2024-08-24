Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $75.73 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. 1,011,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,532. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.