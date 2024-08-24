Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $263,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 997,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,706. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

