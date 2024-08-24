Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 1,659 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after buying an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $207.05. 1,273,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,431. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

