Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 4,705 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,385. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

