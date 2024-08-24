Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 388 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.