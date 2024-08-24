Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Constellation Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.18. 637,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

