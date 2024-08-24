Avalon Capital Management Has $6.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $177.38. The stock had a trading volume of 674,654 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

