Avalon Capital Management Invests $2.51 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.