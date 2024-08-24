Avalon Capital Management Invests $359,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.83. 3,685,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.