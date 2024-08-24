Avalon Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.54. 944,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.