Avalon Capital Management Sells 13,873 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Avalon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.90. 2,184,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,352. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.