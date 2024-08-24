Avalon Capital Management Sells 449 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,587 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after buying an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,858,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,385,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 420,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.