Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,789 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 134,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 429,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,004. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

